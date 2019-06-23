× The diesel scandal just destroyed profit growth at Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz

Daimler, the German auto company that makes Mercedes-Benz, has slashed its 2019 profit expectations by hundreds of millions of euros. The financial downgrade, announced Sunday, is the latest fallout from the diesel emissions scandal that has rocked the German auto industry.

The company said that “various ongoing governmental proceedings and measures relating to Diesel vehicles” will affect the company’s second quarter earnings for the 2019 fiscal year. It said it expects an increase in expenses related to those proceedings.

German automakers have faced years of scrutiny regarding harmful emissions that diesel vehicles produce. That scrutiny stems from a 2015 admission by another German automaker — Volkswagen — that it rigged millions of diesel engines to cheat on emissions tests.

The revelation trashed confidence among consumer and regulators in diesel technology and cost Volkswagen tens of billions of dollars in recalls, legal penalties and settlements.

In April, the European Commission said Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler broke antitrust rules by acting together to delay the introduction of two emissions cleaning systems between 2006 and 2014.

Daimler said at the time that it has been “cooperating extensively” with the Commission and did not expect to be fined.

On Sunday, Daimler said that it’s 2019 profit would be essentially flat to last year’s.