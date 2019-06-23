× ‘Soak The City’ makes big splash in Richmond, educates on gun violence

RICHMOND, Va.– A new initiative against gun violence in the city is making its debut.

The two-day event ‘Soak The City’ intends to stop gun violence in Richmond by keeping kids active and entertained; with water guns.

“We just need to do something better. Its gotta get better you know? That’s why I’m doing this here, stop the violence and we’re gonna do as much as we can to stop the violence in the city,” says Steve Anderson.

Who says he got the idea from an event that happened in Atlanta and thought to bring it back home to Richmond to bring awareness to the ongoing issue of gun violence.

Kenneth Pulliem brought his grandson to Sunday’s event to help in teaching him how everyone can get along. “You know, show how to be a good person and all of that stuff,” says Pulliem.

Soak The City teaches both kids and adults the importance of coming together as a community.

“You gotta teach them more. You know sometimes its the environment that you grow up in, but you can change the environment. I’m starting right here with my city, I’m gonna change it…Major change, I see it coming,” says Anderson

It’s a movement that has first responders and many locals reaching out in support. One company calling Anderson and offering to donate 200 water guns.

Something Anderson knows will greatly help in the movement. “You just gotta have the support, that’s the major thing. If you’ve got a lot of people behind your movement they can’t stop us.”

The next Soak The City is expected to be in July.

For more information contact Steve Anderson at 804-803-9046