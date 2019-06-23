12-year-old fighting for life, 7-year-old and two adults injured after shooting at Hampton beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Police say that two children and two adults have been injured after a shooting at Buckroe Beach on Saturday evening, WTKR reports.

Police heard the gunshots at the beach and responded just before 8 p.m. At this time, police are currently looking for a suspect.

A 12-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries, police say. A 7-year-old and two adults, a 31-year-old and a 52-year-old, were also shot and have non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were in different areas of the park during the shooting, police say.

Hampton police have reached out to Newport News police to assist in the investigation

There is no further information at this time as this story is developing.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.