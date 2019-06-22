City of Richmond unveils new Arthur Ashe Boulevard signs “It almost brought me to tears”

RICHMOND, Va. — It was a day Richmond will never forget, as hundreds gathered outside the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on Saturday for the unveiling of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

“Say it with me one more time. Arthur Ashe Boulevard,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

It was a moment that many said has been years in the making.

“I’m extremely proud to be a Virginian today. To be a part of Virginia history which is part of American history,” said Josi Hopkins.

The celebration featured singing, praise and honor. Govenor Ralph Northam, Senator Tim Kaine and Congressman John Lewis were just the few leaders in attendance.

“It doesn’t matter whether we’re black or white, Latino, Asian American or Native American, we’re one people,” said Congressman Lewis.

Saturday not only honored Arthur Ashe, but brought unity to the City.

“It almost brought me to tears. Seeing Congressman Lewis speak about the past and what he had to go through and what Arthur Ashe had to go through as well as a tennis player back then,” said Christina Washington.

“It’s more than an occasion. It’s breaking barriers that have held us back so long as African Americans,” added Josi Hopkins.

The celebration even touched those who fought to keep American freedom.

“Coming out of Vietnam, America wasn’t to kind. And to share a moment like this where you’re respected and part of the crowd enthusiasm, it was a great moment for me,” said C.W. Oford.

The celebration also honored the new exhibit called ‘Determined’ inside the Virginia History of Museum and Culture, which shares the 400 year struggle for black equality.

“We’ve gotten to the point where we can definitely make change and like I said, we’re able to integrate this building behind us because they’re so many people that haven’t been in here,” said David Harris Jr., Ashe’s nephew.

“This is really not just about an African American man, but a man who represented all people,” said Hopkins. “This is really historic and I think it’s going to go down in history for ever and ever.”

Arthur Ashe, born on July 10, 1943, in Richmond, Virginia, is the first African-American to win the men’s singles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, and the first African-American man to be ranked No. 1 in the world. Arthur Ashe became the first, and is still the only, African-American male tennis player to win the U.S. Open and Wimbledon. He is also the first African-American man to be ranked as the No. 1 tennis player in the world.