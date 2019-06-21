× Weekend Events: Arthur Ashe Boulevard dedication, Deep Run Horse Show & More

RICHMOND, Va. — Arthur Ashe was the first black player selected to the United States Davis Cup team and the only African-American man ever to win the singles title at Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open. He retired in 1980. He was ranked World No. 1. Ashe died in 1993.

There is a statue by sculptor Paul DiPasquale on Monument Avenue.

The city of Richmond will honor the tennis Legend with the re-naming of the Boulevard to the Arthur Ashe Boulevard on Saturday, June 22.The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC), in partnership with the City of Richmond, Arthur Ashe Boulevard Initiative, and the Commonwealth of Virginia, will co-host the official dedication ceremony, Virginia Museum of History and Culture – 428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard Saturday, June 22, 11:00 AM 12:30 PM.

A Musical Prelude by Elegba Folklore Society will kick off the celebration at 10:45am followed by remarks and speakers that will include Rep. John Lewis. The event will be attended by Senator Tim Kaine, other Congressional Representatives, Congressman A. Donald McEachin as well as local dignitaries.

The celebration continues form 8:00 – 11pm at the After Party Saturday, June 22, at the Graduate, Richmond 301 West Franklin Street Richmond, VA.

Free event parking for the dedication celebration will be available at the VMFA parking garage (free entry until 11:00 am) and Arthur Ashe Athletic Center (with free round-trip shuttle service to/from the VMHC); Arthur Ashe Boulevard (from Hanover Ave. to Park Ave.) will be closed on Saturday until after the ceremony. Kensington Ave. (from N Sheppard St. to Arthur Ashe Boulevard) will also be closed; the VMHC galleries and library will open to the public following the ceremony at 12:30 pm. and the VMHC parking lot will open at approximately 1:00 pm.

11:00am – “Determined” Exhibition opening of Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality exhibition opening, & Arthur Ashe Boulevard Dedication Ceremony. This highly anticipated exhibition commemorates the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia and examines the various ways in which black people have fought for freedom, equal justice, and access to opportunities. Through profiles of 30 individuals, more than 100 evocative objects, and multimedia interpretive content, Determined will explore: The black experience in Virginia from 1619 to the present day; the pivotal role black Americans have played in shaping America’s national identity and culture; and the key Virginians and Virginia events that have defined the meaning of American democracy, equality, and justice.

“Determined” will be on display June 22, 2019, through March 29, 2020, at VMHC. Admission to the museum is complimentary for the Determined exhibition opening day (June 22, 2019). For details Virginia of History and Culture at https://www.virginiahistory.org/. More details on the after party visit https://arthurasheblvd.com/

Deep Run Horse Show, the East Coast’s oldest shows – continues through Sunday, 23, at the Deep Run Hunt Club Show Grounds, 1540 Deep Run Hunt Club Lane (off Manakin Road), Manakin-Sabot, Virginia. Horses and riders will be competing in over 200 classes through Sunday vying for championship awards. There will also be a variety of arts and crafts shops at the show grounds; including jewelry, art, and clothing. For more information call (804)517-9809 or visit www.deeprunhorseshow.com

Antique Automobile Club of America – Richmond Region at St. Joseph’s Villa this year on Saturday, June 22, 8am – 3pm showcasing Jaguars and a Stanley Steemer plus more than 200 cars 8000 Brook Road Largest Collector Car Swap Meet in the area. Judged Show Cars, Cruise-In Cars, Antique Car rides, Jaguar Concours. Admission $5 per person, children, under 12 FREE. All Admission-Gate proceeds benefits St. Joseph’s Villa. For more information, visit www.richmondAACA.com

Shrimp, Maters’ and Mug’s Festival (formerly the Hanover Maters’ Corks and Kegs Festival) Saturday, June 22, 2 pm to 9 pm. Doors will open at 2 pm for those that have the All You Can Peel and Eat Shrimp ticket. NON VIP seating will be first come. Shrimp will be served from 2 pm to 5 pm ( you must purchase the all you can eat shrimp ticket to enter the festival between 2 and 5 pm.) Live Music starts at 2pm. Tomato Pie contest will be at judged at 7 pm; Fireworks show will be at dark. Current time for the show to start is 8:45 pm (show length: approx. 15 min. Benefits Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. For more details visit https://www.hanovervegetablefarm.com/

The Legendary Singer Alyson Williams (First lady of Def Jam Records) performs Saturday, June 22, 8pm at The Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road in Henrico. For a complete list of artists performing visit https://www.tinpanrva.com/

Chesterfield County Public Library is partnering with the Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library and eight area museums to provide free admission to participating museum locations. The passes are part of the CCPL Museum Pass Bag collection that include reading material, DVDs, CDs and other items to enhance participants’ museum visit (contents vary by bag). The collection will be available in June. Museum Pass Bags can be checked out for seven days. Participating museums are listed below. More museums may be added later.

Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia

Henricus Historical Park

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Maymont

The Edgar Allan Poe Museum

The Valentine

The Virginia Museum of History and Culture

Weston Plantation

The number of passes offered varies by museum. The bags and some supplementary contents were donated by Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library, Clover Hill Friends Group and participating museums. For more information visit https://library.chesterfield.gov/special-collections or call (804) 751-CCPL.

63-rd Annual Festival of the Arts at Dogwood Dell through August 31

“City Employees Nite” – Friday, June 21, 6pm; Plunky & Oneness, Saturday, June 22, 8pm; Fourth of July Celebration – Thursday concert starts at 6pm; 10th Annual Gospel Festival with the Belle, Sunday, July 14, 4pm; Matilda The Musical , July 26 – 28; August 2-4 at 8:30pm; AfroFest RVA, Saturday, August 31, noon – 6pm at Pine Camp. Get a complete list of events at http://www.richmondgov.com/Parks/documents/brochureDogwoodDell.pdf

Virginia Rep’s The Wiz – June 21 – August 4, 2019 at The November Theatre

Marjorie Arenstein Stage. Music and Lyrics by Charlie Smalls, Book by William F. Brown. Access for the Blind Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m. and Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m.

The Wiz cast Dorothy Mariah Lyttle

Scarecrow – Dylan Jackson*

Tin Man – Devonte Jerome Wells*

Lion – Brandon LaReau

Aunt – Em/Addaperle/Evilene Desiree Roots*

Uncle – Henry/The Wiz Jerold Solomon*

Glinda – Jessi Johnson

Ensemble – William Anderson, Terrence Bennett, Anthony Cosby, Joshua James Crawford, Madison Harris, Keaton Hillman, Tyandria Jaaber, Zakiyyah Jackson, Nisa Mercado, Michelle Mercedes, Diontey Michael, Rachel Seeholzer, Ira White; Swing – Dani Brown. For more information visit https://va-rep.org/# or call (804) 282-2620.

Future Events: 7th Annual Smoke & Vine festival, Saturday, July 13, 4 – 10pm at James River Cellars Winery, 11008 Washington Highway, Glen Allen, Virginia. Featuring gospel, pop and R&B legend Howard Hewett music from Visions Band, DJ’s Drake and DJ Marc J. Sponsored by Johnsons’s Charities where a portion of the proceeds benefit children with disabilities and special needs. EARLY BIRD TICKETS $25 – 5 wine tastings & souvenir wine glass included. A souvenir wine glass is not included in regular ticket price. Promotion ends Father’s Day, June 16th. CBS 6 Antoinette Essa is back as one of the host of the event. For tickets and more information visit www.smokeandvinefestival.com/#tickets or call 804-986-2902 or visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SmokeandVineFestival/