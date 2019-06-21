Pediatric Headache Center

Posted 10:54 am, June 21, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - If you suffer from headaches or migraines it’s important to see a specialist. Dr. Allison Alford MD, from the Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond, along with Marley Robertson COTA, CBIS stopped by our studio recently and share the importance behind using such an important resource in the Richmond community.

The Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond is located at 2500 Gaskins Road, Suite B in Richmond. For more information, or to make an appointment, you can give them a call at 804-658-5385. Or you can go to their website at www.pediatricheadachecenter.com. The Pediatric Headache Center of Richmond is also on Facebook and Twitter at @phcr4u.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE PEDIATRIC HEADACHE CENTER OF RICHMOND}

