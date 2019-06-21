Paneer Pop Tarts with Keya Wingfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Local entrepreneur and baker Keya Wingfield visited to share a recipe straight from her popular Instagram page. Its named for a sweet treat, but full of savory goodness! Check out more of Keya’s excellent creations on her Instagram @keyaandco.

Paneer Pop Tarts

By - Keya Wingfield

Instagram @keyaandco

Bake - 350F Yield - 20 to 22 Pop Tarts

Ingredients

Marinated Paneer

- 12 oz Paneer, cubed

- ½ to ¾ cup Whole Fat Yogurt

- 1 tsp Ginger Paste

- 3 - 4 Garlic Cloves, finely minced

- 1 Tbsp Tandoori Paste (optional, add according to tolerable spice level)

- ¼ tsp Turmeric

- ¼ tsp Red Chili Powder

- 1 to 2 tsps Garam Masala Powder

- Salt to taste

In a bowl, add the yogurt and all ingredients except Paneer, mix thoroughly, add in Paneer. Let marinate, 15 minutes to 30 minutes.

Cooked Filling

- ½ tsp Cumin seeds

- 1 med Onion, finely diced

- 1 large Green Pepper, finely diced

- ½ cup tomato sauce

- 2 Tbsps Olive Oil

- 1 large sprig of Mint, chopped.

In a large pan, once the oil heats, add in cumin seeds and let them temper (until you see them splutter) add in onions, sautee for 4 to 5 minutes, add in tomato sauce, cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in marinated Paneer, cook for 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in diced pepper and mint. Adjust salt or spice to taste. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, set aside.

Pastry Crust

- 2 cups All Purpose Flour

- 1 tsp Salt

- 1 tsp Sugar

- 1 cup Unsalted Butter

- 2 to 3 Tbsps Milk

- 1 Egg

- Ice Water as needed

In a large bowl, add flour, salt and sugar. Grate in the butter. Bind with egg, milk and iced water as needed. Divide the dough in two flat discs and refrigerate for an hour.

Assembly

Make an egg wash with 1egg and 2 to 3 Tbsps of milk.

Roll out one portion of the dough in a large rectangle. Roughly 18” by 9”, ⅛ inch thickness. Trim the edges, cut two large panels, and then small rectangles, depending on how large or small you’d like the tarts to be.

Apply egg wash to the edges of the pastry rectangles, place 2 to 3 tsps of filling in the center. Seal with top pastry rectangle. Crimp sides/edges with a fork.

Freeze for 10 minutes.

Brush with egg wash, bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.

“Glaze”

- 4 oz cream cheese

- 4 oz milk

- Pinch of salt

- 2 tsp toasted cumin seeds

Heat cream cheese just until it melts (30 seconds to a minute in the microwave) add in milk and salt. Whisk throughly and spoon over tarts. Sprinkle with toasted cumin seeds.