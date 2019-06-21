× All-clear given at Richmond’s tallest building following evacuation

UPDATE: An all-clear was given following a police investigation into the suspicious package.

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation into a suspicious package has prompted the evacuated of the Monroe building in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Capitol Police spokesperson Joe Macenka called the evacuation precautionary.

People were being urged to avoid the area around 101 N 14th Street.

The 29-floor James Monroe Building is home to several state agencies.

