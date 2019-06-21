All-clear given at Richmond’s tallest building following evacuation

Posted 12:43 pm, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, June 21, 2019

UPDATE: An all-clear was given following a police investigation into the suspicious package.

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation into a suspicious package has prompted the evacuated of the Monroe building in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Capitol Police spokesperson Joe Macenka called the evacuation precautionary.

People were being urged to avoid the area around 101 N 14th Street.

The 29-floor James Monroe Building is home to several state agencies.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.