Longest Day Bowling For Alzheimer’s

Posted 10:38 am, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39AM, June 21, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday, June 21st is the longest day of the year, people across the nation and here in Richmond are teaming up with The Alzheimer’s Association to help bring awareness and an end to this debilitating and deadly disease. Representative Kelly Lukshander, along with Heather Dixon from River City Roll as well as Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving discuss the upcoming “Longest Day Bowling for Alzheimer’s.”

 

Event Details:

Saturday, June 22nd

12-4pm

River City Roll - 939 Meyers Street Richmond, VA

 

 

 

