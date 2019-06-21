× Alert issued for missing Virginia man

LOTTSBURG, Va. — Police issued a Senior Alert for a missing Northumberland County man.

“Mr. Lewis T. Rice Sr., 70, was last seen shortly after midnight Friday morning (June 21) at his residence on Kingston Road in Lottsburg,” according to Virginia State Police. “Rice is a black male with brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5’4 in height and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark pants, and black-and-red athletic shoes.”

Police said Mr. Rice suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as he may need medical attention.

Please contact the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221 with information or dial 911.