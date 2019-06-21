2 women, man charged with abduction, sex crimes in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Three people were arrested in connection to an alleged abduction and sexual assault reported in Henrico County.

"On June 20, 2019 around 2:27 a.m., Henrico Police responded reference an assault that reportedly occurred in the 8100 block of Four Mile Run Parkway. The victim reported being physically and sexually assaulted by known individuals," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

Further investigation lead to identifying the following suspects and charges:

Dayna Ruth Reeves, 39, of Henrico, John Lawrence Ellis Jr., 21, of Henrico, and Ryanna Cassidy Murrell, 28, of Petersburg, were charged with:

Assault by Mob
Abduction
Aggravated Malicious Wounding
Aggravated Sexual Battery
Attempted Sodomy

Ryanna Cassidy Murrell, Dayna Ruth Reeves, and John Lawrence Ellis Jr.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett reported Thursday that the victim, a female, escaped from a Henrico home after the assault. She was taken to the hospital and was expected to fully recover. This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

