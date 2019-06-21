A Taste of Mexico 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living made a return trip to our LIVE show to pass along his recipe for Tofu Taco Mexicana. For more information you can visit https://www.commonwealthsl.com/\

Recipe for Tofu Taco Mexicana

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 8 minutes

Total Time: 23 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 package Tofu Extra Firm drain and crumble tofu

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

Salt & Pepper to Taste

1 each lime

1/3 head green cabbage shredded

1 avocado, peeled and sliced

1 bunch Cilantro chopped

1 cup queso fresco, crumbled

¼ cup Crema Mexicana

1 each red radish, thinly sliced

Optional toppings: Corn kernels and/or pico de gallo

Instructions

1. Coat tofu in taco seasoning mixture (chili powder, cumin, and salt & pepper)

2. Add oil to a pan set to medium-high heat. Add and sauté garlic, corn, and onions until garlic starts to brown.

3. Next add crumbled tofu to heated pan with the garlic and onion and sauté for 3 minutes until golden brown. Squeeze lime to the mixture.

4. Turn cooked tofu mixture to low heat. In a separate pan on medium-high heat, warm corn tortilla shells. Warming them on each side for 1 minute.

5. On a clean plate, place a warm tortilla shell, add tofu and corn mixture, then shredded cabbage, followed by sliced radishes, sliced avocado, and finally topped with queso fresco and Crema Mexicana