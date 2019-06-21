A Taste of Mexico 

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living made a return trip to our LIVE show to pass along his recipe for Tofu Taco Mexicana. For more information you can visit https://www.commonwealthsl.com/\
Recipe for Tofu Taco Mexicana
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 8 minutes
Total Time: 23 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
1 package Tofu Extra Firm drain and crumble tofu
3 tablespoons of olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
Salt & Pepper to Taste
1 each lime
1/3 head green cabbage shredded
1 avocado, peeled and sliced
1 bunch Cilantro chopped
1 cup queso fresco, crumbled
¼ cup Crema Mexicana
1 each red radish, thinly sliced
Optional toppings: Corn kernels and/or pico de gallo
Instructions
1. Coat tofu in taco seasoning mixture (chili powder, cumin, and salt & pepper)
2. Add oil to a pan set to medium-high heat. Add and sauté garlic, corn, and onions until garlic starts to brown.
3. Next add crumbled tofu to heated pan with the garlic and onion and sauté for 3 minutes until golden brown. Squeeze lime to the mixture.
4. Turn cooked tofu mixture to low heat. In a separate pan on medium-high heat, warm corn tortilla shells. Warming them on each side for 1 minute.
5. On a clean plate, place a warm tortilla shell, add tofu and corn mixture, then shredded cabbage, followed by sliced radishes, sliced avocado, and finally topped with queso fresco and Crema Mexicana