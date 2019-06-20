Police: Woman escaped Henrico home after alleged assault

Posted 5:48 pm, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46PM, June 20, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police say a woman escaped from a Henrico home after being assaulted.

Officers responded to the Eastwood Homes at Castleton subdivision on Thursday morning for a report of an injured female who had been assaulted. Police say while no incident happened at the subdivision, an investigation lead police to the 8100 block of Four Mile Run Parkway where a search warrant has been served.

Police say a woman was allegedly assaulted at the home on Four Mile Run Parkway, and then escaped to the Castleton subdivision about a mile away.

The home was just foreclosed on after its owner fell behind on payments.

Police are still investigating this incident and there is currently no threat to the public.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to fully recover.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available. 

