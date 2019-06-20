Ukrop’s ‘excited’ to open West End food hall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Ukrop’s is coming back — sort of.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, the company that survived when the Ukrop family got out of the grocery store business in 2010, announced plans to open a brick and mortar in Henrico’s West End.

“Not today, but hopefully some time next year (pending zoning approvals), we’ll be opening a food hall at the corner of Horsepen and Patterson,” a post on the brand’s Facebook page read. “It will NOT be a grocery store, but rather a place where we can offer some of our food fans’ most requested Ukrop’s items, such as: our famous fried chicken, potato wedges, paninis, pizza, and other favorites.”

In addition to online ordering, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods are available are various grocery stores around Virginia. Earlier the year, Ukrop’s rolled out a new food truck to sell some Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods items at events around Richmond.

