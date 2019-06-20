Expect strong storms Thursday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered strong to severe storms are likely Thursday afternoon, with the most intense storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two.

The timing for the storms is between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A cold front will move through the area late this evening into early Friday morning, bringing breezy and less hot conditions to the Commonwealth on Friday.

Saturday will be a seasonally warm day with comfortable levels of humidity. A more typically hot and humid air mass for late June will begin to return to the region on Sunday as an upper-level ridge develops over the Mid-Atlantic.

Expect low to mid 90s and plenty of humidity through at least the first half of next week.

All remains quiet in the Atlantic basin as there are no signs of tropical activity.

