Tasty Vegan Lentil Tacos

RICHMOND, Va. — Popular vegan lifestyle blogger Jasmine Nakasone made her debut in the Virginia This Morning kitchen and passed along her recipe for Lentil Tacos. She also shared the details behind her recent winning of PETA’s “sexiest vegan” contest! For more information on Jasmine you can visithttps://lovealwaysjasmine.com/

Lentil Tacos

1/3 cup water

1 medium white onion, diced

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp tomato paste

1 cup mushrooms, chopped

1 tbsp agave

1 cup green lentils, rinsed and drained

3 cups vegetable both

Toppings: Vegan cheese, sour cream and salsa