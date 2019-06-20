Should you add Stock to your portfolio – Jennifer Luzzatto 

Posted 12:11 pm, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, June 20, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - As you age it’s important to consider different investment strategies. Local money expert Jennifer Luzzatto made a return visit to our studio and passed along her tips on how you should balance stock percentages through the years to make sure your money is working for you. For More Information visitwww.summitfinancialpartnersrva.com

