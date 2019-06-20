Richmond Police seek suspects wanted for stealing parts of HVAC units

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects wanted for stealing parts to HVAC units from a Richmond building.

The suspects are accused of breaking into the storage area of a business located in the 1400 block of Cummings Drive on June 19.

The crime took place sometime between 12:54 a.m. and 2:01 a.m., according to police.

Surveillance video shows the suspect looking around the building before stealing scrap HVAC metal coils.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective S. Rawlings at (804) 646-3182 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.