Police executing search warrant on Henrico home in connection to alleged assault

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are executing a search warrant at a Henrico home.

Officers responded to the Eastwood Homes at Castleton subdivision on Thursday morning for a report of an injured female who had been assaulted.

The investigation lead police to the 8100 block of Four Mile Run Parkway where a search warrant has been served.

Police are still investigating this incident and there is currently no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.