Police executing search warrant on Henrico home in connection to alleged assault
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are executing a search warrant at a Henrico home.
Officers responded to the Eastwood Homes at Castleton subdivision on Thursday morning for a report of an injured female who had been assaulted.
The investigation lead police to the 8100 block of Four Mile Run Parkway where a search warrant has been served.
Police are still investigating this incident and there is currently no threat to the public.
This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.