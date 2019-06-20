Grilled Goodness in the Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Pastry chef and mother Favi Roop prepared a delicious assortment of grilled goodness in our backyard weather garden, including grilled pound cake and pineapple topped with a sinful caramel sauce. To contact Favi regarding her culinary services, reach out to her on email at favi.roop@gmail.com .

Gingered Fruit Salad with Toasted Pound Cake

Serves 6-8

1 pound cake fresh or store bought

4 ounces butter, melted

5 cups fresh diced fruit any seasonal variety (pineapple, seeded honeydew, mango, papaya, berries)

¼ cup packed fresh basil, thinly sliced

3 tbsp. lime juice

3 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. fresh cilantro or mint

1 ½ tbsp. crystallized ginger or 1 tbsp. fresh ginger grated

Slice the pound cake into ¾” thick slices brush each side with melted butter, toast in the oven or toaster or grill until lightly browned. Place the remaining ingredients in a bowl and lightly toss, set aside. Serve fruit salad atop cake and garnish with additional sliced herbs and vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Grilled Pineapple with Vanilla Ice Cream and Drunken caramel

Serves 8

1 fresh pineapple, peeled, cored and sliced into 1 inch rings

1 cup Granulated sugar with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Mix well

Drunken Caramel Sauce

1/4 cup dark rum

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

Pinch of salt

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup heavy cream, warm

Vanilla ice cream

Sprinkle the pineapple slices generously with the sugar mixture and place on the hot grill. Cook 2 minutes per side, turning once.

For the sauce; melt the butter in a small sauce pan. Add the brown sugar and melt slowly. Remove the pan from the heat and add the cream slowly, stirring constantly. Add the rum, salt, and the vanilla, stir well. Keep warm over low heat.

Serve pineapple over the ice cream with the rum sauce.

Strawberry Salsa

1 jalapeño, seeds removed, chopped

1 cup strawberries

¼ cup white onion, chopped

2 tablespoons cilantro

Juice on 1 lime

Salt and sugar to taste

Place everything in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Let salsa sit in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or overnight before serving with chips.

Mixed green salad with berry vinaigrette

1 cup fresh berries (blackberries, blueberries, raspberries or strawberries)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2/3 cup good quality balsamic vinegar

¼ cup grapeseed or extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

Pinch of salt