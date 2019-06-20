× Richmond dad wants you to eat ‘Crow Cookies’

RICHMOND, Va. — Johnathon Mayo’s latest local entrepreneurial endeavor was born alongside his second daughter, after his wife’s doctor gave the couple a prognosis they disagreed with – and was ultimately proven to be wrong.

Mayo last month launched Crow Cookies, which serves up comically named cookies such as “chocolate chump,” “gloatmeal raisin” and “sore loser lemon.” The cookies come with a note addressed “hey loser” and tell the cookie recipients that they can eat crow, an idiom that means being humiliated for being wrong.

