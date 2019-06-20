× Chippenham Hospital earns provisional status as Level I trauma center

RICHMOND, Va. — Chippenham Hospital has joined VCU Medical Center as the second hospital in the region to earn the status as a Level I trauma center, the highest level of trauma care that a patient can receive.

The hospital achieved the provisional status through certification by the State Health Commissioner from the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Health.

Chippenham Hospital first achieved Level II trauma center status in 2015. Since then, the hospital has provided 24/7 on-site trauma surgeons and met or exceeded quality outcome benchmarks from the American College of Surgeons (ACS), according to Dr. Khaled Basiouny, FACS, trauma medical director at Chippenham Hospital.

Basiouny says that Level I certification allows Chippenham to care for all patient acuity levels onsite, without transfer, including limb reattachment.

“Given Virginia’s unique mix of large population areas, there is a critical need for trauma care throughout the state,” said Basiouny. “Patients who live in rural areas south and west of Central Virginia deserve to have the same level of trauma care as those in the metro Richmond area. Having a trauma access point closer to them may mean the difference between life and death.”

There are three trauma levels in the state:

Level I – a comprehensive regional source that is capable of providing total care for every aspect of injury from prevention to rehabilitation.

Level II – facilities that are able to initiate definitive care for all injured patients.

Level III – centers that have demonstrated an ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations.

With their provisional Status as Level I Trauma Center, Chippenham will have more surgical specialists on-call and available compared to its operation as a Level II trauma center.

“Our commitment to high-quality trauma care will be complimented by our efforts to be a resource to all other trauma centers in Virginia,” said William Lunn, M.D., chief executive officer of Chippenham & Johnston-Willis Hospitals. “With our current emergency room expansion underway, including an increase in trauma bays and trauma specialists, we demonstrate that we are dedicated to providing the best care for these patients during this critical time – and any time – during their continuum of care.”

The state will re-evaluate Chippenham Hospital’s progress during a site visit in 2020. If all criteria are met during the provisional timeframe, the hospital will receive its full, official Level I trauma designation.