Arthur Ashe Boulevard dedication June 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Arthur Ashe, born on July 10, 1943, in Richmond, Virginia, is the first African-American to win the men’s singles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, and the first African-American man to be ranked No. 1 in the world. Arthur Ashe became the first, and is still the only, African-American male tennis player to win the U.S. Open and Wimbledon. He is also the first African-American man to be ranked as the No. 1 tennis player in the world.

The city of Richmond will honor the tennis Legend with the re-naming of the Boulevard to the Arthur Ashe Boulevard on Saturday, June 22. There are a list of events for the Arthur Ashe Boulevard dedication:

Thursday, June 20, 7 – 9 pm. Arthur Ashe Boulevard Social Justice Forum presented by Dominion Energy

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard Richmond.

Friday, June 21, 6 – 9pm Arthur Ashe Boulevard Tennis Under the Lights Event presented by Dominion Energy & Friday Night Movies

Byrd Park Tennis Courts 585 South Arthur Ashe Blvd Richmond.

Arthur Ashe Boulevard Celebration Kick-Off

Friday, June 21, 2019 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 22, 2019 12:00 AM

River City Roll Bowling Lanes 939 Myers Street Richmond

Saturday, June 22, 11:00 AM 12:30 PM

Arthur Ashe Boulevard Unveiling Ceremony presented by Dominion Energy

Virginia Museum of History and Culture 428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard Richmond,

More details at https://arthurasheblvd.com/

Virginia Museum of History and Culture – 428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Arthur Ashe Boulevard Dedication, “Determined” exhibition opening, & Arthur Ashe Boulevard Dedication Ceremony (11:00 am – 12:30 pm)

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC), in partnership with the City of Richmond, Arthur Ashe Boulevard Initiative, and the Commonwealth of Virginia, will co-host the official dedication ceremony, which will include:

a ceremonial sign unveiling,

remarks from local, state, and national elected officials, and

keynote remarks from renowned civil rights activist Congressman John Lewis (GA-05).

This event is free and open to the public. If you are planning to attend click on the link

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arthur-ashe-boulevard-dedication-ceremony-tickets-60869111150

Please note the following important information:

Free event parking will be available at the VMFA parking garage (free entry until 11:00 am) and Arthur Ashe Athletic Center (with free round-trip shuttle service to/from the VMHC).

Arthur Ashe Boulevard (from Hanover Ave. to Park Ave.) will be closed on Saturday until after the ceremony. Kensington Ave. (from N Sheppard St. to Arthur Ashe Boulevard) will also be closed.

The VMHC galleries and library will open to the public following the ceremony at 12:30 pm.

The VMHC parking lot will open at approximately 1:00 pm.

Exhibition opening of Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality (12:30 – 5:00 pm)

This highly anticipated exhibition commemorates the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia and examines the various ways in which black people have fought for freedom, equal justice, and access to opportunities.

Through profiles of 30 individuals, more than 100 evocative objects, and multimedia interpretive content, Determined will explore:

the black experience in Virginia from 1619 to the present day;

the pivotal role black Americans have played in shaping America’s national identity and culture; and

the key Virginians and Virginia events that have defined the meaning of American democracy, equality, and justice.

Determined will be on display June 22, 2019, through March 29, 2020, at VMHC. Admission to the museum is complimentary for the Determined exhibition opening day (June 22, 2019).

For details Virginia of History and Culture at https://www.virginiahistory.org/