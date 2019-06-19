Fine Creek, Final Gravity, and Bingo among those honored at Virginia Craft Beer Cup

RICHMOND, Va. — A bevy of local breweries had reason to raise a glass following a statewide award ceremony held Monday evening.

Hundreds of brewers from all over the state gathered for the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild’s annual Virginia Craft Beer Cup, held at the recently expanded American Civil War Museum at 500 Tredegar St.

The VCBG judged over 340 beers at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery this month and gave out awards for 35 categories at Monday’s event. Twelve breweries from the Richmond region took home a total of 16 awards, which was shy of last year’s mark of 17 local breweries winning 20 awards.

