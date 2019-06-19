× River search continues for missing Glen Allen man

WALKERTON, Va. — The search continued Wednesday for a Glen Allen man last seen on the Mattaponi River in King and Queen County, Virginia.

Robert Melton, 76, left home Tuesday at about 7 a.m. to go fishing, his wife Janet told CBS 6 reporter Shannon Lilly.

He never came home.

Someone saw Melton’s empty boat in the river at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near Walkerton Landing.

Melton’s family has gathered along the river as the search for their loved one continued.

This is a developing story.