River search continues for missing Glen Allen man

Posted 10:46 am, June 19, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:51AM, June 19, 2019

WALKERTON, Va. — The search continued Wednesday for a Glen Allen man last seen on the Mattaponi River in King and Queen County, Virginia.

Robert Melton, 76, left home Tuesday at about 7 a.m. to go fishing, his wife Janet told CBS 6 reporter Shannon Lilly.

He never came home.

Someone saw Melton’s empty boat in the river at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near Walkerton Landing.

Melton’s family has gathered along the river as the search for their loved one continued.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.