Richmond Animal League in need of foster families for kittens

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Have you ever thought about opening your home and heart by fostering a pet? If so, Richmond Animal League (RAL) needs your help.

The non-profit shelter is in immediate need of foster families this kitten season.

RAL says fostering is live-saving and critical to their shelter – with more than 1,300 RAL animals benefiting from foster homes in 2018.

“During the time of year, thousands of kittens will enter shelters throughout Virginia. The sheer number of homeless kittens with and without mothers will overwhelm many shelters. With their fragile immune systems and labor-intensive care and socialization needs, kittens are the most vulnerable of all shelter residents,” said RAL Director of Development Kaicee Robertson.

The shelter has kittens, teenage kittens, bottle baby kittens, nursing cat moms with kittens, nursing dog moms with puppies, bottle baby puppies, and young puppies ready for fostering.

During kitten season, RAL will pull over 600 kittens from animal control partners in Central Virginia. Robertson says foster homes are the only way for RAL to expand space and make room for these at-risk kittens.

“RAL needs you! If you’ve ever thought about providing a safe space and a good start at life to kittens, this is the time when you’re the most needed,” Robertson added.

If you are interested in fostering, click here.