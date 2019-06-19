× Peloton to open in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A fast-growing fitness brand known for its stationary bikes and treadmills is setting up shop in the Richmond market’s busiest mall.

Peloton is preparing to open a showroom in Short Pump Town Center.

The New York-based company offers bikes starting at $2,295 and treadmills at $4,295, all outfitted with screens displaying different workouts, meant to simulate those available in-person at fitness studios. Users are required to have a Peloton membership, which gives access to its virtual classes and training programs at $40 per month.

