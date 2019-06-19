Mom of boy with autism angered by school’s ‘Most Likely to Get Lost in a Crowd’ award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – The mother of a Massachusetts middle school student with autism is speaking out after she says her son was called "Most Likely to Get Lost in a Crowd."

Desiree Perez told WJAR the end-of-year award – a paper certificate apparently signed by several teachers, including her son Kelvin's – felt "very wrong."

“I found it disrespectful because she knows more than anybody that I struggle a lot with my son,” Perez , adding that teachers shouldn't label any child that way "because every kid struggles in school."

Perez said she spoke with the principal and claims he asked her to "forgive this incident" since the teachers had already left for vacation and there wasn't much he could do.

"This is a type of bullying by the teachers," said Perez, who told WBSM Kelvin had been bullied by students on several occasions. "Now all of a sudden my son receives this award saying he's always lost in a crowd, and that's not right."

New Bedford Public Schools said in a statement that an investigation is underway.