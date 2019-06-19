Migraines versus headaches 

Posted 12:50 pm, June 19, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Did you know that migraines are three times more likely to occur in women than in men? June is national migraine and headache awareness month so it’s the perfect time to learn more about the signs, symptoms and treatment options. Dr. Wade Cooper, Director of Headache and Neuropathic Pain at the University of Michigan, along with migraine sufferer Cherlsse Estes joined us by satellite from New York to share more information behind the affliction. For more information you can visithttp://uspl.lilly.com/emgality/emgality.html#pi

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.