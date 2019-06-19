Migraines versus headaches 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Did you know that migraines are three times more likely to occur in women than in men? June is national migraine and headache awareness month so it’s the perfect time to learn more about the signs, symptoms and treatment options. Dr. Wade Cooper, Director of Headache and Neuropathic Pain at the University of Michigan, along with migraine sufferer Cherlsse Estes joined us by satellite from New York to share more information behind the affliction. For more information you can visithttp://uspl.lilly.com/emgality/emgality.html#pi