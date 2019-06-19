Making culinary magic with Chef Ausar 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, from Kitchen Magician Catering, always enjoys passing along delicious recipes in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. He stopped by today to share two recipes with us, Ausar’s Blackened Chicken Pasta and Grilled Street Corn Salad.

Enjoy Chef Ausar's kitchen magic Saturday, June 22nd from 5-8pm and on Sunday, June 23rd for brunch from noon to 3pm at Firehouse 15 on Meadowbridge Rd. For more information visit: www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com

GRILLED STREET CORN SALAD WITH CILANTRO & BUTTER SHRIMP

SERVES 4

INGREDIENTS

1. Corn items:

1 ear of corn, shucked

4 tablespoons grated queso fresco

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Juice of 1/2 lime

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

2. Pico de Gallo items:

1/2 medium yellow onion, minced

2 medium tomatoes, seeded and diced

1/4 fresh jalapeño pepper minced

Juice of 1 lime

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 tablespoon ground cumin

Toppings for Salad

1/2 ripe avocado, pitted and diced small

1/2 mango, peeled and flesh diced small

Salt to taste

3. Shrimp items:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

12 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lb. of spring mix for base of salad

PREPARATION

1. Prepare the grill (medium-high heat). Grill the corn on the grill rack, covered, turning

occasionally, until lightly charred in spots, about 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the corn to a

platter and let it cool, then cut the kernels from the cob. In a bowl toss the corn with the

remaining corn salad ingredients. Season the salad with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

2. Toss together all the Pico de Gallo ingredients and season with salt.

3. In a medium skillet over moderately high heat, melt the butter, then stir in the cilantro. Add the

shrimp and sauté, turning them occasionally, until they turn pink and are just cooked through,

about 4 minutes Season the prawns with salt.

4. Lay a bed of spring mix on each plate. Divide the corn salad among 4 plates, spooning it onto the

bed of lettuce on the center of each plate. Top with diced avocado and mango then top each

serving with 3 shrimp. Place Pico de Gallo over shrimp and finish with queso fresco. Enjoy