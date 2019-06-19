K95 Countryfest & Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series
RICHMOND, Va.– Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series – K95 Countryfest Brett Eldredge; Friday, June 21, 5 PM; K95 Countryfest Justin Moore, Saturday, June 22, 3pm at the Innsbrook Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen.
Here are some of the concerts lined up for the 2019 Innsbrook After Hours – Concerts:
June 27 – 5pm Jake Owen
July 11 – Dru Hill with special guest Sisqo, J. Holiday & more
July 17 – Jonny Lang & JJ Grey & Mofro
July 18 – Jason Bonham’s Led Zepplin Evening
July 24 – Killer Queen & Abba The Concert
July 25 – The Charlie Daniels Band
July 31 – Earth, Wind & Fire
August 2 – John Butler Trio+ with special guest Trevor Hall
August 8 – Brett Young with special guest Adam Hambrick
August 21 – Boyz II Men
August 31 – Chris Young
September 7 – Little Big Town
For a complete list of concerts visit https://innsbrookafterhours.com/ or call 800-814-ETIX.
For Taste of Virginia at Innsbrook held on July 6, 3:30 pm – 9:30pm at the Innsbrook Pavilion, for details visit http://www.innsbrook.com/event/tova-2019