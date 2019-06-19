× K95 Countryfest & Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series

RICHMOND, Va.– Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series – K95 Countryfest Brett Eldredge; Friday, June 21, 5 PM; K95 Countryfest Justin Moore, Saturday, June 22, 3pm at the Innsbrook Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen.

Here are some of the concerts lined up for the 2019 Innsbrook After Hours – Concerts:

June 27 – 5pm Jake Owen

July 11 – Dru Hill with special guest Sisqo, J. Holiday & more

July 17 – Jonny Lang & JJ Grey & Mofro

July 18 – Jason Bonham’s Led Zepplin Evening

July 24 – Killer Queen & Abba The Concert

July 25 – The Charlie Daniels Band

July 31 – Earth, Wind & Fire

August 2 – John Butler Trio+ with special guest Trevor Hall

August 8 – Brett Young with special guest Adam Hambrick

August 21 – Boyz II Men

August 31 – Chris Young

September 7 – Little Big Town

For a complete list of concerts visit https://innsbrookafterhours.com/ or call 800-814-ETIX.

For Taste of Virginia at Innsbrook held on July 6, 3:30 pm – 9:30pm at the Innsbrook Pavilion, for details visit http://www.innsbrook.com/event/tova-2019