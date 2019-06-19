This dynamic duo gives Godwin students the ‘mom and dad’ treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- At Godwin High School the art teacher is trying to keep her students motivated before the summer break.

"It's pretty hard, especially this time of the year. It's important that we find authentic things that are relevant to them in their lives."

Down the hall, the architecture teacher is running into the same problem.

"I try to give them some cool, fun projects and stuff like that, that keeps them entertained and keeps them excited. It can be a little difficult at times."

To motivate each other, these two teachers have something special... each other.

Lindsey and Henry Hurlburt have a child at home, but call a lot of their students their "kids."

"I think some of them that we've had for a long period of time kind of consider us their stand-in parents for the day," Hurlburt said.

They're not the only married teachers who work at the same school, but they incorporate the same philosophy at home and work: Work as a team to get the best out of their students.

"Yeah, there's some overlap so it's nice. If we need to collaborate, we can. I know what's going on in his classroom and he knows what's going on in mine," Mrs. Hurlburt said.

One of their favorite things is when the students realize they're getting the "mom and dad" treatment.

"Sometimes it takes them the entire year which is really strange," Mrs. Hurlburt added.

"They have both of us too, and it doesn't click," Mr. Hurlburt said with a laugh. “And then when it does, they go like (makes face). They don't understand.”

Understanding that it takes a team to build motivation... is Building Better Minds.