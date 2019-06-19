× Bus passenger reported missing in Richmond found safe in New York

RICHMOND, Va. — Derrick Gray, a 43-year-old Farmville man reported missing earlier this month, has been safely located in New York.

“We are always glad when we can reunite a person with their family,” Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem said. “We would like to thank our media partners and the public for helping us get the word out on Mr. Gray’s disappearance.”

Gray was reported missing when he failed to board a New Jersey-bound Chinese Express bus at West Broad Street and Boulevard on June 1.

Additional details have not been released.