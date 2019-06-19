× Woman wins $25,000 for coming up with new name for Virginia roofing company

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A Virginia roofing company looking for a new name awarded a Virginia woman the $25,000 grand prize for suggesting the winning name.

Lynchburg Roofing will soon be known as Cenvar Roofing.

Laura Wonderley, of Staunton, Virginia, came up with the winning name.

“Our local roofing company has grown to serve many communities across the state and we wanted to ensure those communities, along with future ones, would not assume

we would need to travel far to serve them,” Cenvar Roofing Founder and CEO Chris Good said. “We have aggressive goals for future locations serving many new communities and states, but we wanted to make sure we paid tribute to where we were founded. We began serving the Central Virginia region, so we loved how Cenvar captured that part of our history without alienating any future communities we may serve in the future.”

The name change takes effect July 1. Nearly 50,000 people submitted potential new names for the company.