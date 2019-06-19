Celebrate National Dairy Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Thursday, June 20th is National Vanilla Milkshake Day, and fan favorite Shayne Rogers stopped by to help us celebrate a day early. Shayne’s Vanilla Milkshake with Berries and Basil was on the menu this morning.

Vanilla Milkshake with Berries and Basil

1 c whole milk

1 c vanilla ice cream

1 t vanilla extract

½ c strawberries, hulled and chopped

½ c black berries

Basil leaves

Blend milk, ice cream and vanilla until smooth. Add berries and basil and blend again. For a frostier shake, freeze the berries for and hour or two before you blend them into the shake. Serve in a chilled glass and enjoy!