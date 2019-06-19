Celebrate National Dairy Month

Posted 12:48 pm, June 19, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Thursday, June 20th is National Vanilla Milkshake Day, and fan favorite Shayne Rogers stopped by to help us celebrate a day early. Shayne’s Vanilla Milkshake with Berries and Basil was on the menu this morning. 

 

Vanilla Milkshake with Berries and Basil

1 c whole milk

1 c vanilla ice cream

1 t vanilla extract

½ c strawberries, hulled and chopped

½ c black berries

Basil leaves

 

Blend milk, ice cream and vanilla until smooth.  Add berries and basil and blend again.  For a frostier shake, freeze the berries for and hour or two before you blend them into the shake. Serve in a chilled glass and enjoy!

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.