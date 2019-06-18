Video shows driver ram pickup truck into Blackstone convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACKSTONE, Va. – A driver is facing charges after ramming his pick-up truck through a convenience store in Blackstone early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows the pick-up truck plow through the front doors of the Food Barn convenience store on South Main Street at approximately 5:00 a.m.

Police say the driver entered the store and stole several items before leaving the scene and causing property damage to another business in the Town of Crewe.

The truck was located in Chesterfield County late Tuesday morning.

The driver was also apprehended and is in police custody. Police say several charges are pending against the driver, whose name has not been released.

This is a developing story.