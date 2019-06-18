Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be another hot and humid day with highs nearing 90 this afternoon. Make sure you keep your rain gear on hand as we’ll see another round of storms this afternoon and evening as an upper-level trough approaches. Some of the storms on Tuesday will be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch will be possible in the blue outlined area in the next few hours:

The unsettled pattern will continue through Thursday evening. The chance for storms will remain high into Wednesday, with lower chances on Thursday. A cold front will move through the area early Friday morning, resulting in seasonally warm and dry weather Friday.

Upper-level ridging will develop this weekend, bringing an increase in heat and humidity to the region. Highs will stay in the 80s Saturday, but we’ll likely reach the 90s Sunday through early next week.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

