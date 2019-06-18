× Petersburg Police officer arrested, charged with domestic assault

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg police officer has been arrested following a domestic assault investigation.

Officer Trenzas Whitley was arrested Tuesday and charged with Domestic Assault. An emergency protective order was also issued, according to police.

A woman named Caitlyn Davis was also arrested for Domestic Assault and an Emergency Protective Order was also issued.

Officer Whitley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the court proceedings.