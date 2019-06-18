× Chesterfield man arrested after barricading self in home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield man was served with multiple felony charges after barricading himself in a family member’s residence

during an attempted warrant service.

Joshua Neil Cornett, age 32, of the 21400 block of Perdue Avenue in South Chesterfield, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony Revocation of a Suspended Sentence stemming from an original charge of Strangulation, felony Revocation of a Suspended Sentence stemming from an original charge of abduction, and misdemeanor Failing to Comply with Support Obligations.

Around 2 p.m., the suspect was found hiding in the home and was taken into custody by Chesterfield Police officers. Neither Cornett or any officers or deputies

involved were injured during the incident.

He is currently being held without bond on the two felony charges in the Chesterfield County Jail and is due to appear on June 19 in the Chesterfield Circuit Court. He has a bond of $11,202 on the misdemeanor charge and is due to appear on June 19 in the Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.