Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Knowing how to administer CPR can be the difference between life and death for someone in distress. Michelle Nostheide, executive director at the American Heart Association, along with Harold Mayfield, training coordinator for Richmond Ambulance Authority, shared details about the upcoming American Heart Association Summer Safety Fair. For more information you can visit www.heart.org/handsonlyCPR or find them on social media at facebook.com/richmondaha

Event Details:

Children’s Hospital of Richmond’s 20th Annual Safety Fair

CPR and AED Awareness Month

Wednesday, June 26th from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m

Chimborazo Park - 3215 E. Broad St., Richmond