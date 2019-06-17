× Woman found dead at California Costco was likely killed by dogs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Police say a woman whose body was found in a California Costco parking lot Sunday morning may have been attacked by one or more dogs, according to KERO.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning BPD was called out the Costco parking lot off of Rosedale Highway in Bakersfield, where a woman’s body was found with what officers say were obvious signs of trauma. The exact cause of death is still being determined by the Kern County Coroner’s Office but BPD is saying that she was likely attacked by one or more dogs before her death.

Animal control officers have located and apprehended all of the dogs.

“Officers are still looking for any evidence, witnesses and the investigation is ongoing,” said Sgt. Sean Morphis of the Bakersfield Police Department.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later time.