Walmart to leave VCU; campus store closing this summer
RICHMOND, Va. — Five years after it opened, the Walmart Campus Store along West Grace Street near VCU will close.
A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the store would close before July 12, “ending the pilot we started a few years ago.”
“We will continue to integrate the positive business practices we gained from these campus-based stores into the broader fleet moving forward,” the spokesperson said.
Walmart said it would work with the store’s 25 employees to find similar roles for them at other Richmond-area Walmart stores.
37.550524 -77.451715