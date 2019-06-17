Track Storms in Virginia

Walmart to leave VCU; campus store closing this summer

Posted 2:34 pm, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:37PM, June 17, 2019

VCU cheerleaders help open the campus Walmart in 2015.

RICHMOND, Va. — Five years after it opened, the Walmart Campus Store along West Grace Street near VCU will close.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the store would close before July 12, “ending the pilot we started a few years ago.”

“We will continue to integrate the positive business practices we gained from these campus-based stores into the broader fleet moving forward,” the spokesperson said.

Walmart said it would work with the store’s 25 employees to find similar roles for them at other Richmond-area Walmart stores.

