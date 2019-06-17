× Walmart to leave VCU; campus store closing this summer

RICHMOND, Va. — Five years after it opened, the Walmart Campus Store along West Grace Street near VCU will close.

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the store would close before July 12, “ending the pilot we started a few years ago.”

“We will continue to integrate the positive business practices we gained from these campus-based stores into the broader fleet moving forward,” the spokesperson said.

Walmart said it would work with the store’s 25 employees to find similar roles for them at other Richmond-area Walmart stores.

