2 dead in fatal Louisa County crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a fatal accident in Louisa County Monday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Louisa County.

The two vehicles collided in the 2600 block of New Bridge Road in Mineral, according to Virginia State Police.

There are two confirmed fatalities.

The crash remains under investigation.