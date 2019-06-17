The Grill Seeker Makes Delicious Honey, Garlic & Ginger Shrimp  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.— Matthew Eads, better known as the “Grill Seeker,” made his debut on “Virginia This Morning” and fired up our gas grill. He shared some of his signature outdoor BBQ cooking techniques. The recipe he prepared was a delicious grilled honey and garlic ginger shrimp ensemble.

After years of sharing his best recipes, tips, and equipment reviews in person and online, Matt has compiled his knowledge into a grill side companion cookbook: “”Grill Seeker” Basic Training For Everyday Grilling. For more information visit his website at https://www.grillseeker.com/book/