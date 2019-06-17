Police search for driver who hit cyclist then drove off

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when a driver struck her bicycle. Police are now looking for the driver who did not stop at the scene of the crash.

“[She] was traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unknown vehicle struck the cyclist from behind,” a Prince George Police spokesperson said. “The force of the crash caused the rear bicycle tire to be broken and the female ejected to the shoulder of the highway.”

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash was reported Sunday, June 16, at about noon, along the 20500 block of South Crater Road.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Prince George Police at 804 733–2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.