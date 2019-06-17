× Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Amelia County on Sunday.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a 2002 Nissan SUV and a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox collided in the eastbound lane of Five Forks Road, about 1 mile west of Route 627.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Kassi L. Glass, 20, of Amelia, Va., was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.