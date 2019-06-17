Partially paralyzed Henrico County student proves doctors wrong, walks across graduation stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. --- A Godwin Highschool student who was partially paralyzed by a car accident just walked across the stage at his high school graduation.

Ryan Estrada lost control of his vehicle while trying to avoid a bicyclist on Gayton Road in Henrico County on Nov. 8, 2017.

Ryan suffered a broken vertebra in his neck and severe spinal cord injury resulting in paralysis of his hands and legs.

After spending 6 weeks at VCU medical center, doctors said he would probably never walk again.

But this week, Estrada walked across the stage of his high school graduation, happily proving doctors wrong.