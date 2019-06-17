Strong to severe thunderstorms threat exists Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There is a chance for a few isolated storms in the evening as a trough will move through the Piedmont. Our greatest threat will be gusty winds and possible hail.

The midweek period will bring more of the same.

It will be quite warm and muggy with changeable skies and the threat for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon and night. Highs will be near 90 degrees Tuesday and Thursday, and in the mid 80s on Wednesday.

It appears somewhat drier air will inch into the area by the end of the week, ending the threat for storms. Friday through Sunday will offer mostly sunny skies, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

At this point, it looks like most if not all of the weekend will be rain free, with a slight threat of a few storms next Sunday afternoon, mainly to our west.

