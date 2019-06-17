× Missing person alert issued for this Henrico teen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police have issued a missing person’s alert for 13-year-old Liam Alexander McBride.

McBride ran away from home, according to police.

“Officers have been able to confirm through video surveillance Liam was seen in the area of Parham Road and Quioccasin Road around 7:30 p.m. on June 16, 2019,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

He was described as 5’2″ and 100 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts, and tan “Vans” shoes, and carrying a white and black backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804- 780- 1000.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

