× Police ID driver killed in Father’s Day crash

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. — Police identified a driver killed in a head-on collision. Jeffrey A. Woodward, 33, of White Post, Virginia, died on scene Sunday night.

“A 2004 Honda Accord [driven by Woodward] was traveling south on Rt. 340 when the vehicle crossed the center-line and collided head on with a northbound 2017 Chevy Silverado,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. [Woodward] died at the scene as a result of his injuries. [He] was not wearing a seat belt.”

The driver of the Chevy and a passenger were injured and taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

“Speed is being considered a factor due to the prior engagement with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office,” the state police spokesperson said. “The crash remains under investigation.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.